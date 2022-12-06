Carousel
If you step out into that brisk, wintry, Kansas breeze, you might hear bells jingling, carolers singing, and that cheerful laughter from Santa himself. Christmas is headed to Derby in festive fashion with Christmas in the Park on Saturday, December 10 at Madison Avenue Central Park from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. We invite everyone to join us for a celebration of the season with a variety of activities for all ages.

All-day events include barrel train rides, holiday bounce houses, toy train displays in the Venue, and a new feature this year, carousel rides featuring a glowing display of lights and magical creatures.

