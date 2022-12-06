If you step out into that brisk, wintry, Kansas breeze, you might hear bells jingling, carolers singing, and that cheerful laughter from Santa himself. Christmas is headed to Derby in festive fashion with Christmas in the Park on Saturday, December 10 at Madison Avenue Central Park from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. We invite everyone to join us for a celebration of the season with a variety of activities for all ages.
All-day events include barrel train rides, holiday bounce houses, toy train displays in the Venue, and a new feature this year, carousel rides featuring a glowing display of lights and magical creatures.
The Venue will host special activities including Breakfast with Santa from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at $7 a person. Other Venue events include live music and face painting. Photos with Santa, a popular occurrence at Christmas in the Park, will take place in the Venue from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The Pavilion will offer Christmas crafts and Letters to Santa throughout the day, and Christmas cookie decorating from 12 to 2 p.m. For the more adventurous or clever families, a Tabletop Puzzle Celebrate the Season at Christmas in the Park 1600 E. Walnut Grove 316-788-0760 will be available from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and feature a story with puzzles to solve.
The park will host a range of guests including mini horses, food trucks, a petting zoo, Tanganyika animals, and a table with hot chocolate. A Candy Cane Hunt will take place at 3 p.m. and Clydesdale-drawn carriage rides from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Be on the lookout for friendly inflatables such as a penguin, t-rex, or unicorn making their way through the park too!
This event is presented by the Derby Recreation Commission, the Derby Public Library, and Julie Olmstead Insurance and Financial Services with ten sponsors at four donation levels including the Decarsky Foundation at the Platinum level and Don Hattan Derby at the Gold level.
Whether you’d like to simply grab a cup of hot chocolate and chat with some elves or bring the whole family for a ride on the carousel, we invite you to this community-wide event, perfect to inspire that holiday spirit.