Can't we talk about something more pleasant?
The Derby Public Library is partnering with the National Endowment of the Arts (NEA) and Wichita Public Library to present Big Read: Wichita 2023.

This year’s book selection is a poigant graphic novel called Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant by Roz Chast. The story details Chast’s experience of caring for her aging parents. Visit the library to pick up a free copy of the book, graciously donated by the Derby Friends of the Library, while supplies last. 

Derby Public Library logo
