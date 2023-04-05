The Derby Public Library is partnering with the National Endowment of the Arts (NEA) and Wichita Public Library to present Big Read: Wichita 2023.
This year’s book selection is a poigant graphic novel called Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant by Roz Chast. The story details Chast’s experience of caring for her aging parents. Visit the library to pick up a free copy of the book, graciously donated by the Derby Friends of the Library, while supplies last.
We also invite you to attend our many Big Read events. On Saturday, March 25 at 2 p.m., the library will host Caring for Caregivers and screen It’s Not a Burden, a documentary detailing the caregiver’s journey. We’ll offer resources to combat compassion fatigue, burnout, and grief.
Hear our guest speaker presentation in partnership with Humanities Kansas on Saturday, April 15 at 3 p.m. McPherson College English Department Chair Kim Stanley will present A Creative Guide to Writing Your Family’s Stories. This workshop provides the tools to enrich genealogical research with story and memory.
For movie fans, the Library Lounge will screen two classic Hollywood productions, Roman Holiday on April 18 at 6 p.m. and Rear Window on April 25 at 6 p.m. Join us for refreshments, crafts, and a prize giveaway.
We also have many Youth Services events for the Big Read. Family Night on April 3 at 6:30 p.m. for ages 3 – 7 will tell stories about families. Preschool Storytime on April 4 and April 5 at 10 a.m. will talk about home, family, and grandparents.
Teen Tuesday for 6th–12th graders on April 4 at 4 p.m. celebrates the old folks, and Tween Zone for 3rd–5th graders on April 5 at 4 p.m. explores graphic novels. Adventures at the Library for K–2nd graders on April 6 takes a closer look at the animal families of Madagascar.
There’s something for everyone at this year’s Big Read, and we hope you will read the book, attend our events, and broaden your understanding of your world, your community, and yourself.