Have you wondered what’s going on with that pile of dirt on Rock Road between Firestone and Doc Green’s? That area currently under construction will be made into a Club Car Wash. The company is headquartered in Missouri and currently has over 30 locations, eight of which are in Kansas. The construction crew broke ground just over a week ago. The location will likely open in November or early December. The car wash is designed to be a drive-through and will offer free vacuums.
Car wash under construction on Rock
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
-
-
- 1 min to read