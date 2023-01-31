In partnership with HF Sinclair, Butler Community College will host an Industrial Career Fair on Feb. 1.
In partnership with HF Sinclair, Butler Community College will host an Industrial Career Fair on Feb. 1.
Sessions will be held at both the El Dorado campus (9 a.m. to noon) and Andover campus (3 to 7 p.m.).
The Industrial Career Fair is specifically designed for those interested in or majoring in agriculture, auto tech, biology, business, chemistry, construction, diesel tech, engineering, IT, math or welding. A great opportunity for Butler students as well as high school seniors, the event will be open to the public.
For more information, contact Aletra Chaney-Profit at achaneyprof@butlercc.edu or call 316-322-3294.