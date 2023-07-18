El Dorado-based Butler Electric Cooperative recently launched a a fiber-to-the-home network project, an initiative that will deliver multi-gigabit-speed internet to more than 4,300 subscribers within the southern portion of co-op territory, including some off-system locations. Subscribers will receive fiber service from the co-op’s broadband division, Velocity.
Current wireless customers in the grant project area will be upgraded to the FTTH network as construction reaches their area. Construction will begin near the Pony Meadows solar farm located between Rose Hill and Andover in summer 2023, with the initial customer connections anticipated to be in fall 2023.