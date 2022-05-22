EL DORADO – Butler Community College will add a completely online option for its Cybersecurity one-year certificate and two-year degree beginning in August. The program’s availability online and its affordability may appeal nationally to working adults interested in stepping into the high-demand field.
Butler has been teaching digital forensics in the cyber industry since 2006. Today, its cybersecurity program is a National Center of Academic Excellence in cybersecurity defense as designated by The National Security Agency (NSA) and Department of Homeland Security.
“Currently, with global affairs as they are, the demand for cyber professionals is on the increase and the timing couldn’t be better to have this online cyber option available through Butler,” said Tom Nevill, vice president of Academics at Butler Community College. “From 2018 to 2028, the Kansas Occupational Outlook projected a 29 percent growth for Kansas, and the Occupational Outlook Handbook projects a 33 percent growth across the U.S. between 2020 and 2030.”
As Meghan McCarty Carino reported on Marketplace.org in early March, there are 400,000 open cybersecurity jobs in the U.S. And the median annual salary is more than $100,000.
“This is a great industry to get into,” said Brett Eisenman, Department Chair for the Cybersecurity program at Butler. “It is a terrific opportunity for those wanting to switch careers, too.”
Eisenman added he and his colleagues advocate for their students in relation to next steps. “We work with them to find the best fit in terms of transfer and bachelor’s degree completion programs,” he said. “We also work closely with area employers to place graduates directly into the workforce.”
Butler Community College is the oldest cybersecurity program in Kansas and is a recognized leader in Cybersecurity training. Butler has transfer agreements for bachelor's degree completion with Wichita State University and Oklahoma State University. It is currently finalizing agreements with Fort Hays State University and Friends University.