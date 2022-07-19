EL DORADO – It was recently announced that Butler Community College has been selected by Amazon to serve as the region’s only two-year college provider for the company’s Career Choice program, which assists full- and part-time employees as they learn new skills to advance their careers at Amazon or elsewhere. The program collaborates with institutions like Butler that support working adults academically, assisting them with job placements and providing educational pathways that lead to success. Butler partners with Amazon to provide coursework in Business and Accounting, Information Technology, Cyber Security, and more, to their hourly employees.
“We’re looking forward to Butler Community College coming on board as an education partner for Career Choice, adding to the hundreds of best-in-class offerings available to our employees,” said Tammy Thiemann, Global Program Lead of Amazon’s Career Choice program. “We’re committed to empowering our employees by providing them access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that’s with us or elsewhere. We have intentionally cultivated a partner network of third-party educators and employers committed to providing excellent education, job placement resources, and continuous improvements to the experience. Today, over 80,000 Amazon employees around the world have already participated in Career Choice and we’ve seen firsthand how it can transform their lives.”
“We are proud to support adult students and teaming with Amazon is an innovative way to give the region increased access to high quality courses and programs,” said Dr. Jessica Ohman, Associate Vice President for Student Services at Butler.
Amazon’s Career Choice program is an education benefit that empowers Amazon employees to learn new skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere. Amazon provides a variety of education and upskilling opportunities including full college tuition, industry certifications designed to lead to in-demand jobs, and foundational skills such as English language proficiency, high school diplomas and GEDs. In the United States, the company is investing $1.2 billon to upskill more than 300,000 employees by 2025 to help move them into higher-paying, in-demand jobs.
Amazon operates two fulfillment centers in Kansas: one in Kansas City and one in Park City.