BCC Culinary Center

Scott Redler (left), co-founder of Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Betsy Redler (middle) and Butler President Kimberly Krull cut the ribbon in front of the culinary kitchen at the new Redler Institute of Culinary Arts on Aug. 16. The grand opening ushered in a new era for Butler's culinary program, offering two kitchens, an herb garden, two classrooms and open event space, along with cutting edge tools for the culinary arts trade.

 COURTESY

ANDOVER – The Butler Community College Foundation recently announced the opening of the Redler Institute of Culinary Arts in Andover with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in August. The new facility has two complete kitchens, flexible classroom and learning spaces, and an herb garden where students can gain hands-on experience growing herbs for cooking and baking.

The new Redler Institute of Culinary Arts facility was made possible with lead donations from Scott and Betsy Redler, and Paul and Favia Jackson. Additional funding came from private donations and the Butler Foundation.

