ANDOVER – The Butler Community College Foundation recently announced the opening of the Redler Institute of Culinary Arts in Andover with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in August. The new facility has two complete kitchens, flexible classroom and learning spaces, and an herb garden where students can gain hands-on experience growing herbs for cooking and baking.
The new Redler Institute of Culinary Arts facility was made possible with lead donations from Scott and Betsy Redler, and Paul and Favia Jackson. Additional funding came from private donations and the Butler Foundation.
The culinary program also boasts a new food truck, with donations from Ben Arnold and Corporate Caterers in Wichita, Scott and Betsy Redler, and the Butler Foundation. The Grizzly Grub truck will not only be a roving billboard and ambassador for the college, it will also offer the chance for students to learn about the entrepreneurial nature of owning and using a food truck as a business. Farm to Fork and Professional Pastry Arts are also a large focus of the program.
“In real estate it’s location, location, location. For us at the Culinary Institute, it’s students, students, students,” said Scott Redler, co-founder, former COO and now board member of the fast-casual restaurant franchise Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.
“We are going to change lives. I want to see one of the three of you open a restaurant,” he said to Butler culinary students helping cater the event. To the laughter of the crowd he added, “I don’t care which it is, I’ll invest, I’ll write the check … because that is the reward we’re going to see with people coming out of this program, having the passion and learning the skills that never were available, especially at this cost point.”
From croissants and gelato to chocolates and oven pizza, under the tutelage of chefs Luis and Alicia Pena, Redler Institute students will be exposed to passion for the industry and skillsets that will prepare them to work in any kitchen.
“When opportunities for our students like this are available, we want to ensure we do everything possible to make it a reality,” said Tom Borrego, vice president of advancement at Butler Community College. “It is an honor to work with our donors, and especially Scott and Betsy Redler and Paul Jackson, to make this dream come true.”