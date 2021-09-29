As a trend, “bin stores” have been popping up across the country for the past couple of years – with online liquidators opening up brick-and-mortar shops to give customers physical access to their discounted merchandise.
It was a trend Derby’s Lindey Glenn was ahead of without even knowing it.
“This kind of store model hasn’t been around long, but I was doing bin stores before I realized it was a thing out of my garage,” Glenn said.
Now, Glenn is getting set to open Bullseye Bins (1906 Johnson Drive, next to Wal-Mart) in Derby soon, bringing the trend of “bin stores” to her hometown.
Admittedly, the Derby High School grad Glenn unknowingly set up her first bin store while she was living in Junction City and had her first experience with the concept when visiting her father in Kansas City. Seeing it firsthand, she realized she had been following a similar model for years.
Glenn has worked in e-commerce on and off for 15 years, running an e-commerce site full-time for the past five years – buying liquidation items by the pallet and turning around and selling them to online customers at a steep discount.
Bullseye Bins will follow a similar model, with the store bringing in “truckloads” of liquidated merchandise from big box stores and selling them for a fraction of the price. Everything will be put into bins, with customers paying a flat price for all items. Instead of offloading excess merchandise at the end of her driveway, Glenn now has a storefront to do it.
“I think it’s kind of fun. I love this shopping model myself,” Glenn said. “I’m going to be selling things like shampoos, conditioners, deodorants at 50% off what you can get it everywhere else and it’s all brand new. It’s the exact same stuff you’re going to find in any big box store. You can basically get two for the same price as one buying it from me versus a big box store.”
Moving to a physical store will eliminate shipping prices and allow Glenn to get liquidated merchandise on sale that much faster. Generally, she noted there will be three categories of items on sale in the store – clothing, general, and health and beauty – with prices starting at $5 upon initial stocking and going down each day products remain in the bins.
Additionally, Glenn noted there will be some bigger ticket items – like furniture and small appliances – available at the back of the store for varying rates that are still steeply discounted.
With the store’s model, not individually marking items and taking products straight from pallets to bins, Glenn admitted there is a chance for customers to find some exceptional deals.
“There is an opportunity to find some major gems in these bins,” Glenn said. “There could be anything in these bins. Someone could find an iPad. It could be something completely outrageous, and I think that’s the real appeal of it kind of being like a treasure hunt. You could find anything.”
Currently, Glenn is hopeful Bullseye Bins will be able to have its grand opening on Oct. 15 (depending on the arrival of the store’s outside signage). With product already in stock and employees being trained, she admitted a soft opening could start sooner though.
Once open, Bullseye Bins will operate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m Thursday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Having her family involved, Glenn felt strongly about pursuing the bin store idea upon returning home to Derby about a year ago. Now that the plan is coming to fruition, she is hopeful the community will find a great deal of benefit in the store model – one of the primary reasons behind its opening.
“We are not marking up our items to make a tremendous amount of money,” Glenn said. “We are marking our items as low as possible to serve the community and give people in the community an opportunity to get a better deal on things like their laundry detergent, their deodorant, their shampoo and maybe come in and have an opportunity to pick out some gifts for birthdays or Christmas.”