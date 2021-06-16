OKLAHOMA CITY – Braum’s recently launched Fresh Market Online Order Pickup website and app will offer quick service and convenience to its customers – allowing shoppers to place their grocery orders online and pick them up in as little as 15 minutes.
“No other grocery store offers a 15-minute turnaround, and we hope that this will allow our customers to shop with us more frequently,” said President and CEO Drew Braum.
Braum’s Fresh Market is a fully stocked grocery store with more than 100 fresh meats, fruits, vegetables and fresh-from-the-farm dairy products.
Customers can download the Braum’s app for free through the app store on their mobile device by searching for Braum’s. They can also utilize the online ordering website orders.braums.com to shop.
There are a total of 295 Braum’s stores currently operating in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Missouri and Arkansas.