After moving away from her original phased reopening plan, Gov. Laura Kelly shifted gears last week and approved many phase two businesses – initially slated to reopen May 18 – to resume business operations as of May 22.
While there were still amendments (most notably with bars, nightclubs and swimming pools still left out), indoor leisure spaces were among those allowed to reopen in the new phase two. That includes bowling alleys and movie theaters, and the news could not have come at a better time for those businesses.
“Everybody has to be able to get reopened in order to survive and pay the bills,” said Derek Frazier, owner of Derby Bowl.
Having been shut down and at a loss for revenue for two months, Frazier and staff have been waiting for this moment. Derby Bowl returned to normal business hours and staffing as of May 22, though there were a number of changes put in place as safety precautions.
During that two-month hiatus, Frazier and staff have been working on cleaning/disinfecting Derby Bowl and implementing policies to maintain that. He noted there will now be sanitizing stations by the ball racks and customers will be asked to leave their bowling balls on the ball return for staff to disinfect after they are done using them.
To adhere with social distancing guidelines (which signage will help enforce), every other lane will be open for the time being.
“Until we can be to full capacity, we’re going to have to space people out a little bit,” Frazier said.
For Derby Plaza Theaters owner Lori Armstrong, the short notice of the readjusted phase two did not allow enough time for the local movie theater to reopen on May 22. However, Armstrong noted she is sticking to her original plan to reopen the theaters on May 29.
Business will look different at the Derby Plaza Theaters as well. Armstrong said the theaters will return to normal hours and staffing as much as possible, but only four auditoriums will be reopened to start. Sterilization requirements will also require more time to clean theaters between showings, which means the theaters may have to open earlier or close later in order to get in the normal amount of screenings.
Similar to Derby Bowl, Armstrong will promote social distancing by opening only every other row of seating in each theater. While the new phase two increases mass gathering limits to 15 people, Armstrong said she is checking with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to see if theaters fall into a similar category as restaurants – with the ability to host up to 50 percent of each theater’s capacity. The largest of the Derby Plaza Theaters holds 264 individuals.
The biggest change, however, may be the fact that due to COVID-19 shutting down theaters in New York and Los Angeles there are no new first-run screenings available to show – a trend that may continue through July.
“Until then, we’re going to have to be showing retro movies, so we’ll have the retro movies with a retro price. They’ll be $5 all day,” Armstrong said.
Currently, Armstrong has screenings of “The Goonies,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” and “The Blind Side” lined up for when the Derby theaters reopen.
Moving forward, Armstrong believes the biggest challenge may be getting to a point where people are comfortable to go out in larger, social settings. Like Frazier, though, Armstrong saw the necessity to reopen.
“The longer we stay closed, the more money we lose and the harder it’s going to be to get back and rolling on our feet again,” Armstrong said.
Derby Plaza Theaters has had the benefit of offering curbside-to-go concession services on Fridays and Saturdays during the shutdown to help supplement its revenue. It has been busy, too, as Armstrong noted she has made more cotton candy than she ever dreamed she would.
Knowing just what business traffic will look like in the near future is impossible, but just like Frazier and Armstrong were ready to reopen they believe there are those out there ready to frequent those businesses once again.
“We’re not real sure what to expect, but we feel like people are ready to get out,” Frazier said. “We anticipate being pretty busy. Our phones are ringing quite a lot asking if we’re open.”