The Derby City Council approved a resolution authorizing the sale of general obligation bonds (series 2022-A) at its Oct. 11 meeting. The bonds have a maximum principal amount of $2.2 million and interest cost is not to exceed 4.75%.
Bonds in the series will provide permanent financing for projects (street, drainage, sanitary sewer, etc.) in the Stone Creek Commercial 3rd and 4th additions, The Villas at Decarsky Park addition and Spring Ridge 3rd addition. Debt service on the bonds will be paid through special assessments on the residential developments over the life of the bonds.