Boeing Global Services announced a new agreement with Spirit AeroSystems, Inc. and its affiliates to combine aftermarket resources, expanding the MRO footprint in support of nacelle and flight control repairs for the global 737 MAX fleet.
The agreement will enhance Boeing support for nacelle and flight control surface removals with a more robust MRO footprint while combining Boeing’s industry-leading asset pool with the hands-on repair experience of Spirit AeroSystems.
Spirit AeroSystems has extensive experience with the 737 MAX as the original production manufacturer of the fuselage, thrust reverser, slats, and flaps. This will be the first pooling program Boeing has offered for these specific high value large structural parts.