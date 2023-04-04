Boeing is set to enhance the KC-46A advanced communications capabilities through a Block 1 upgrade under a $184 million contract recently awarded by the U.S. Air Force.
Upgrades added will include line-of-sight and beyond-line-of-sight communications technologies with antijamming and encryption features. These capabilities will further enhance the data and communications connectivity the KC-46A provides to joint and allied forces for battlespace situational awareness.
By delivering data as well as fuel to the joint forces, the KC-46A is transforming the role of the tanker for the 21st century and will continue to expand its battlespace network capabilities, including Advanced Battle Management System integration.
In 2022, the U.S. Air Force Air Mobility Command (AMC) approved the KC-46A for global combat operations. The KC-46A has demonstrated connectivity and situational awareness in operation that AMC leaders described as “game changing.”