KC-46 aircraft
FILE

Boeing is set to enhance the KC-46A advanced communications capabilities through a Block 1 upgrade under a $184 million contract recently awarded by the U.S. Air Force.

Upgrades added will include line-of-sight and beyond-line-of-sight communications technologies with antijamming and encryption features. These capabilities will further enhance the data and communications connectivity the KC-46A provides to joint and allied forces for battlespace situational awareness.

