Derby’s Community Development Advisory Board recently approved two more grants through the Commercial Facade Improvement Program at its latest meeting on Aug. 9.
Grants were approved, totaling $5,000 each, for Auto Glass LLC (118 E. Walnut St., currently mobile only) and Set Free Dance Studio (215 W. Market St.). Work at the Auto Glass location will include replacement of windows, doors and restoration of the buildings exterior, while Set Free will use the grant for the addition of awnings, replacement of doors and ADA improvements. Total cost of both projects is over $100,000.