Wichita area students wanting to apply for Bank of America’s Student Leaders program will need to do so soon, as the deadline is coming up on Jan. 28.
The Student Leaders program is part of the bank’s investment in students – helping them obtain work and leadership experience, while making a difference in their communities. Through paid summer internships at a local nonprofit, community-minded high school juniors and seniors can gain skills to succeed in the workforce.
In 2020, Wichita-based student leaders worked with Workforce Alliance of South-Central Kansas on special projects related to career placement and advancement through a diverse range of services. Students learned firsthand how the work of local nonprofits directly addresses Wichita’s barriers to sustainable employment while also providing fundamental input on a wide range of strategic initiatives.
For those interested, applications can be completed online at about.bankofamerica.com/en/making-an-impact/student-leaders.