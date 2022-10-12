Wichita Habitat for Humanity and Bank of America recently kicked off the ninth Global Build Week through a local volunteer event. In addition, building on a 20-year partnership, Bank of America also awarded a $17,500 grant to Habitat for Humanity.
Bank of America remains committed to supporting affordable housing efforts by investing in Habitat for Humanity to ensure homeowners can maintain their homes to keep the community thriving. Last year, Habitat for Humanity was named Bank of America Wichita’s Neighborhood Champion, receiving a $50,000 grant.