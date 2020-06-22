Once Bling Glamour relocated its distribution center to Wichita a year ago, the company immediately started to hear the vocal outcry for a location in Derby – making it an easy choice for expansion.
“We got here and we just suddenly saw that there was a market for us in Derby,” said business owner Nicole Campos. “People asked frequently for a store and we always try to listen to our customers. It just seemed like the natural next place to go.”
Settling on a storefront at 2100 N. Rock Road (in the same area as Freddy’s), Campos said Bling Glamour is poised to open in Derby in late July/early August.
Derby’s store will be the 12th Bling Glamour location across Kansas and Nebraska and the third in the Wichita area (with the first opening in the area in 2015) – part of a rapid expansion from the company’s origins in Scott City.
“I literally started selling purses in the basement, and then opened our first store, then we had apparel. Within that same year, we opened our second store in Garden City 30 miles away and we just kept expanding the last 10 years,” Campos said.
Bling Glamour sells women’s apparel “from head to toe,” as Campos put it, ranging from accessories to clothing. An example of store inventory can be viewed online at www.blingglamour.com.
Additionally, Campos said the Bling Glamour boutiques appeal to a broad customer base. A daughter and grandmother could come in and both would be able to find something they want, she said.
Relocating to Wichita was a decision made to facilitate more expansion – with Campos noting the company needed a larger distribution center and easier access to air travel. As well as things have gone since that relocation, expansion into Derby was an easy call for Campos and her business partner/husband, Mark.
“We are just wanting to serve the Wichita area even better. We have different products at all locations, so we have a lot of people who currently shop both stores and now we’re just adding another store for them to shop,” Campos said. “Moving here, I just absolutely love the customers and appreciate the support so much, so I definitely wanted to get another location in the Wichita area.”
On top of bringing more options to customers in the Wichita area, Campos said they can expect the same customer service that is a key component of the business. That level of service is something Campos said is crucial to maintaining that boutique feel as well and she is excited to bring that to Derby.
“I think what sets us apart is our customer service and our product. I feel like we always strive to give our customers the best experience and make it really personal,” Campos said. “Each customer really matters to us and we appreciate, already, people reaching out and the excitement that we’re hearing about the store.”