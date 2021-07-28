While there are a number of steps yet to be approved, plans for an expansion of the BG Products facility in Derby started in earnest at the July 15 planning commission meeting.
As part of its expansion effort, BG will have two vacation requests come before the Derby Planning Commission as well as site and building plan reviews. That is all part of a plan to add 51,000 square feet to the existing site (located at 300 N. River St.), directly to the east.
Site plans will be reviewed next at the Aug. 5 planning commission meeting, with BG Products general manager Grant George noting the intent is to start construction at the Derby facility as soon as that is approved. However, he said lead time on building materials may delay most of the construction until 2022.
“Currently we are operating within space constraints. Having more space will allow us to continue to expand our capabilities and output,” George said. “We are in need of warehouse space, production floor room, equipment for machining, welding and plastic fabrication equipment, product showrooms, administrative offices and a fabrication area for custom robotics integrations. This expansion should allow for all of these needs to be addressed over the next 10 years.”
Expecting growth in both its core businesses of automotive products and diversified offerings (machining, robotics, custom signage, etc.) out of the Derby plant, George noted that additional space is a major value. In truth, the company has been looking to expand for a few years – with the purchase of property directly to the east of the current plant allowing BG to move on those plans.
BG purchased the Derby plant in 2016 from a previous vendor, with most of the staff having more than 20 years of experience at that location, and George noted the support of the city continues to help further its manufacturing operations out of one local site. The expansion, George said, is a win-win for both parties.
“There are limited manufacturing locations in Derby,” George said, “and with this expansion BG will help fulfill the vision that the city has had for the West End Business Park for many years.”