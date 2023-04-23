BG employee Ryan Schumacher (left) displays one of the newer tools – an aerosol applicator – being manufactured by the company. Schumacher led guests on a tour of the expanded facility, with more room for employees and overall production, during its grand opening.
Derby’s vision is to be a city “where dreams take root and thrive,” an ideal that was pointed out during a ceremony on April 18 as BG celebrated the grand opening of its expanded facility in the West End Business Park.
BG Products Assistant CFO Grant George noted the grand opening is a dream realized for the company and a testament to the community partners that worked with BG along the way to facilitate the purchase of the land, approve incentives to help move construction forward, etc.
Plans for the new 51,000 square foot facility started to progress in 2021 in an effort to address needs for more space at the Derby location. The expanded space has added room for warehouse storage, production equipment, administrative offices and more.
In addition to the new facility, BG also went through a branding update during the expansion. The Derby site – one of three in the Wichita metropolitan area – is now officially BG Automation LLC, housing three arms of the company. BG Automation offers implementation solutions for automated manufacturing and production. BG Precision continues to address the manufacturing of BG Products’ precision tools and equipment used to service vehicles around the world. Finally, BG Masterworks offers branding opportunities for “anything you can dream of” to customers seeking specialized products.
Business continues to boom, too, as BG Automation Vice President Nate Ebert noted in the year and a half since the expansion efforts officially started the Derby facility has nearly doubled its number of employees.
As part of the grand opening, guests toured the expanded space – seeing the additional room for employees and machines, as well as some of the new products the company has in the works.