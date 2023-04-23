BG Expansion 1

BG Automation Vice President Nate Ebert (middle), surrounded by BG employees, officially cuts the ceremonial ribbon at the grand opening of the company’s new expanded facility in Derby.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

Derby’s vision is to be a city “where dreams take root and thrive,” an ideal that was pointed out during a ceremony on April 18 as BG celebrated the grand opening of its expanded facility in the West End Business Park.

BG Products Assistant CFO Grant George noted the grand opening is a dream realized for the company and a testament to the community partners that worked with BG along the way to facilitate the purchase of the land, approve incentives to help move construction forward, etc.

BG Expansion 2

BG employee Ryan Schumacher (left) displays one of the newer tools – an aerosol applicator – being manufactured by the company. Schumacher led guests on a tour of the expanded facility, with more room for employees and overall production, during its grand opening.
