TOPEKA – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas (BCBSKS), has launched a new telehealth grant opportunity for medical providers across the state in response to the surge of new telehealth visits over the past year.
Doctors and other medical providers can apply to receive grant funds to purchase equipment and secure telehealth platforms to better serve all Kansans. A total of $360,000 will be given though this grant program.
Priority will be given to both primary care and behavioral health care providers. The anticipated average award will be between $2,000 to $5,000.
The grant cycle is open now through June 30, or until funds are depleted. Providers can now apply for a telehealth grant through the BCBSKS online grantee portal.