Bank of America announced Friday morning in an email to customers that it plans to shut down its Derby branch before the end of the year.
“While your account will stay the same, we’re sorry for the inconveniences this closing causes,” the email states.
Bank of America says in the email that the financial center, 201 N. Baltimore Ave., will close on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
After the local site shuts down, the Bank of America branch closest to Derby will be at 3193 S. Seneca St., Wichita.
Local personnel declined to comment Friday, saying company protocol requires media inquiries to be sent through a corporate website. More details will be added to this story as they become available.
Derby customers who continue to use the bank after the branch closes will still have access to online and mobile banking, online direct deposit and banking by phone.
Customers with a safe deposit box at the location will need to close it, according to the email, even if it’s empty. Customers should receive a separate notice about how to do that within two weeks.
The branch’s announced closure comes just days after the nationwide banking corporation closed all of its locations in Topeka.