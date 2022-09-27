WICHITA – Bank of America recently granted $75,000 to the Kansas Food Bank to help provide basic needs to underserved and vulnerable communities, directly impacting those who are food insecure. In Wichita, 15.9% of the population has experienced poverty as of 2019, according to the American Community Survey.
The Kansas Food Bank began hosting mobile food distributions in response to the COVID pandemic to reach households that were most disproportionately impacted. Bank of America has contributed $215,000 to the Kansas Food Bank since the pandemic to help with growing concerns around food insecurity.