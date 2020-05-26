After shuttering its local branch in December 2019, Bank of America is bringing an expanded presence back to Derby in 2020.
Following the closure of its Derby branch at 210 N. Baltimore Ave. last year, the Bank of America ATM on site was the only service that remained available to local customers. However, that will be changing soon – with the bank recently requesting a permit for a $90,000 remodel in the Derby Marketplace Shopping Center at 1700 N. Rock Rd. (Suite 100).
With that permit, Senior Vice President of Regional Media Relations Diane Wagner said Bank of America is seeking to build out space for a new Bank of America Financial Center that will include two state-of-the-art ATMs and two virtual video conference rooms to connect clients with banking center specialists. The conferencing technology enables clients to have one-on-one conversations about traditional banking needs but also access to lending, small business and investment specialists.
“The virtual conference rooms are designed to support nearly the same capabilities as traditional centers. This includes deposit account and credit card opening and servicing,” Wagner said. “Clients can either walk in or an associate can make an appointment with our video bankers.”
Remodel work will begin once the permit is approved, with the new site projected to open in November 2020.
Addition of a second ATM was announced prior to the branch closing, while the full remodel plan seeks to provide even more access and service to local customers.
“We have many clients in the Derby area and this provides them with more convenient access to our banking, lending and investment solutions,” Wagner said. “Bank of America is committed to delivering new, innovative solutions that provide clients with the convenience to bank with us when, where and how they want.”