A local businessman hopes a new bakery will bring the joy of fresh bread to south Derby — as well as opportunities for other entrepreneurs.
Brant Dumford, CEO of Wichita’s Delano Bakery, is developing “THE COOP,” a bakery cooperative at the former site of Easy Trip Gas, 104 N. Baltimore Ave.
“We wanted to create a space that would be advantageous for multiple people in the Derby area,” said Dumford, whose family has owned the Wichita bakery for 35 years.
Members of the cooperative will be able to sell a variety of products, including custom cakes, pastries, hard-crusted bread, baguettes, onion buns — the list goes on.
Dumford said co-op members will be able to get a feel for the demand behind their products, as well as the retail space they would need if they decided to launch a separate business of their own.
“All of the income that is generated in this is directly shoved back to [co-op members]; we don’t take any percent of that income,” Dumford said.
Members will pay around $100 a month in rental fees, Dumford said, which will help cover space, advertising and overhead costs. With 16 members already on board to pay dues and sell their products, Dumford said he hopes to eventually see up to 50 partners.
“Cooperatives, in the way that they’re structured, allow members to direct the business as a whole because everyone has a vote,” Dumford said. “And that’s important to us. We want to be able to have this area be developed through multiple hearts, minds and souls.”
The building itself is just over 1,000 square feet. Dumford said he plans a 100-square-foot kitchen with baking equipment, a coffee space, a drive-thru and indoor seating for up to 10-15 people. The majority of the building will be filled with bread racks.
Co-op members will not be required to work at the store. Instead, The Coffee House at 1815 E. Madison Ave. will staff the bakery during business hours.
As a result, Dumford said the bakery’s hours will likely mirror those at the cafe: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Along with providing staffers, the cafe will sell coffee and other products at the bakery.
The bakery is expected to be open by mid-January. Around the same time, Dumford said construction will begin on another development he has planned for south Derby: a French-inspired breakfast eatery called “Toast,” which is set to open in March.
Toast will open in a strip center on K-15 that Dumford purchased two years ago. Since then, a number of businesses have moved into the center, including a Hawaiian restaurant.
After moving to Derby six years ago, Dumford said he started noticing a number of buildings sitting empty along K-15. He attributed the empty buildings to a development gap between the north and south sides of town.
Dumford said he hopes the recent and upcoming businesses along K-15 will help bridge that gap and open doors for other Derby businesspeople.
“Our ultimate goal is to get more mom-and-pop-type businesses in buildings on the south side of Derby,” he said.