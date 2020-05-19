The phone was ringing off the hook Monday at The Sport Chop, according to owner Mike Landwehr, as the Derby hair salon was flooded with calls of customers looking to schedule a long overdue haircut nearly two months in the making.
As part of the new phase 1.5 of Gov. Laura Kelly’s reopening plan for Kansas, barbershops and hair salons (and similar businesses) were among the handful of locations allowed to return to business on May 18. While fitness centers and health clubs also reopened (with some exceptions), the original list of businesses and activities allowed to restart in phase 2 – initially set to launch Monday – was trimmed down significantly for phase 1.5.
Barbershops and hair salons in Derby have been highly anticipating the reopening – with most having spent the last two months (after the stay-at-home order went into effect March 25) in limbo and in need of that business revenue.
“It totally wiped us out as far as our business. Our business was fairly busy at the time they shut us down – March 24 was our last day – and at that point our business was about nine months old,” Landwehr said.
“For many hair stylists/cosmetology workers who don’t have a spouse or someone else to rely on, it’s been extremely hard because almost none of us have seen any unemployment,” said Cut Loose Salon owner Kate Bergsten (who’s been fortunate enough to have a spouse deemed an essential worker). “I applied for it the following week – I believe it was March 29 – and I still have yet to see a dollar.”
Reopening will look very similar for many barbershops and hair salons, as Landwehr, Bergsten and Madison Avenue Salon owner Kristel Cotton noted they will be adhering to the guidelines laid out by the state.
While Landwehr noted sterilization requirements will not be that much of a change given the high standards of the Kansas Board of Cosmetology, the requirement that all business be by appointment is somewhat of a shift from The Sport Chop’s walk-in model.
“That’s probably the biggest thing right there. That’s huge because we don’t have the app, the check-in deal like some of these other big corporate salons,” Landwehr said.
Managing appointments are the norm for both Bergsten and Cotton, so that will not be much different. However, there are a number of changes that may take some getting used to – whether it’s customers being asked to wait in their cars because of social distancing or the face mask usage being encouraged among stylists and clients alike.
One of the biggest changes Bergsten and Cotton pointed out, though, is the shifting focus to a hyper-personalized approach. Upon reopening, salons are being discouraged from double booking (doing a cut and color for two different clients at the same time). Combine that with the increased sterilization requirements and Bergsten estimates that could hinder salons’ potential earnings in the new business environment.
“Aside from obviously being off for seven weeks, it’s going to put a big dent in everybody’s income because our flow of people is being cut down – I wouldn’t say by 50 percent, but I would say for sure by probably 40 percent – because we’re supposed to allow 30 minutes between each client to disinfect. That adds up to several hours throughout a day,” Bergsten said.
“The whole thing will be just a different way of doing business for us,” Cotton said.
Bergsten officially reopened Cut Loose Salon on Tuesday while Cotton said she and her fellow stylists plan to get back to work at Madison Avenue Salon on Thursday.
Having a combined 50-plus years doing hair in Derby, both Bergsten and Cotton have established clientele that will certainly keep them busy reopening – though Bergsten did note some concern about potentially losing clients not wanting to wait for an appointment.
Getting back into business, salon owners are aware that things will be different, but all they can do is push forward.
“I’ve been a hairdresser for over 34 years and I have a very large clientele. Some of the other girls have been in business a long time, too, so we’re getting lots and lots of calls,” Cotton said. “We’re just trying to ask everyone to be really patient so that we can get to them in a way that we can space them out and have it be safe for everyone.”
“At some point, you’ve got to move on and get busy; you’ve got to get your business going and take all the precautions you can,” Landwehr said. “We just need to get the business going and get back to normal, as normal as can be, I guess. I don’t know that we’ll ever be back to our old normal, but maybe our new normal.”