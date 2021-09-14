WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran and Congressman Ron Estes recently announced $103,879,965 in grants for Kansas aviation manufacturers through the Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection (AMJP) program.
These funds will help Kansas aviation employers retain 4,284 employees. The AMJP program was created by legislation introduced by Sen. Moran and Congressman Estes.
Local grant recipients from the first round that will receive funding include Dynamic NC of Rose Hill and KMI Inc. of Mulvane.
The AMJP program provides funding to eligible businesses to pay up to half of their compensation costs for certain categories of employees, for up to six months.
After receiving the first round of grant applications, the AMJP application was reopened from Aug. 4 to Sept. 1 to allow more businesses to apply. Businesses who applied in the second round are currently being evaluated by the Department of Transportation.