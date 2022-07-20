Teacher Burnout

Nearly a third of teachers and principals said they were likely to leave their current job by the end of the school year, according to a survey by the RAND Corporation.

 CARLOS MORENO/KANSAS NEWS SERVICE

WICHITA – First came the school year where a killer virus sent everybody home early. Then the maddening online year. Followed by the half-and-half year.

Amid all that, teachers – or public schools writ large – became the enemy. Hostility boiled over about wearing masks, banning library books or teaching about history and race. And fears continued about gunmen storming classrooms.

