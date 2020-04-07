As the coronavirus continues to shut down America, many businesses are temporarily closed. Some are permanently closed. But one local business just had its second location’s grand opening.
The Coffee House, which began at Rock and Madison 15 years ago, is housed inside the COOP, Derby’s first co-op bakery. The Coffee House is the COOP’s heart and soul, tying together the 20 businesses – including a variety of local bakers – that make up the COOP.
The Coffee House itself is tied together by two women: Carmon Davidson and Whitney Feltrop. Davidson opened the original Coffee House 15 years ago, and Feltrop started working for Davidson when she was 16.
With an earlier career in healthcare, Davidson said she had no idea she would open a coffee shop. She didn’t start drinking coffee until she was 25. But when the opportunity came up, she went for it, she said. On the flip side, Feltrop – who is a Wichita State graduate with a marketing degree – said she had always wanted to open a coffee shop.
Davidson said when she opened the first location, things started off slow. She wasn’t discouraged. She learned new things. She worked on her craft. And then, after she changed the shop’s look and moved locations, the business started to take off.
Now she has been seeing the same faces for years, Davidson said.
“I saw little kids in the backseat that were 5 years old, and now they’re graduating,” Davidson said. “I see those customers every day, and I see new people every day. I have people who say, ‘We’ve been in Derby all our lives, but we didn’t know you were over here.’ Sometimes I want to ask people, ‘Why did you decide to stop by today?’”
Though the new location’s grand opening was over the weekend, the COOP had a soft opening the week before. Feltrop said it’s been exciting to already start seeing some regulars.
“We’re getting Mulvane folks, Haysville folks,” Feltrop said. “People that don’t really make it to the [original location] come over there.”
Davidson and Feltrop said The Coffee House’s growing success can be attributed to multiple things: Derby embracing small business, the quality of their drinks and other products, and the customer service.
While proud of their success, Davidson and Feltrop said they have mixed feelings about doing good business while others are off work or laid off.
“I have a customer who’s a florist for weddings who isn’t getting any work,” Feltrop said. “So there’s a little guilt – but it’s also nice to be able to brighten up their day a little bit.”
Brant Dumford, the COOP’s owner, said one reason he believes the COOP is starting off strong is because of what he believes bakeries often represent: the heart of a community.
“It’s a place that people can gather, a place people can go get something of nutritional value for themselves,” Dumford. “It’s a place people can go to grab something that makes them feel better for that day.” And adding a coffee shop to the mix doesn’t hurt.
So what’s next for The Coffee House down the road? Branching out.
“We are hoping to expand again,” Davidson said. “Hopefully we’ll be able to move to the Wichita or surrounding areas.”