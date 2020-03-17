For Armenian native Lusine Karapetyan, her visit to Derby was not just the first time she’s been here, it was part of her initial trip to the United States. Her quick impression: there aren’t too many trees and here there’s room – a lot of flat room.
“In Armenia, there are a lot of hills and mountains,” she said after making a presentation at the March 6 meeting of the Rotary Club of Derby.
Karapetyan was part of a five-delegate group from the west Asian nation of Armenia that visited the area from Feb. 27 to March 7 under the U.S. State Department’s Open World program.
Established in 1999 with the aim of building cultural and political ties with Russia and countries in the former Soviet bloc, Open World brings young professionals and leaders to the United States to build relationships and expose the visitors to the U.S., its culture and life.
The visitors are on a 10-day schedule and in the past 21 years, they have gone to all 50 states and been in 2,300 communities.
More than 24,000 delegates have taken part in the program and start off with a daylong orientation in Washington, D.C., before heading off to their selected host city.
In order to increase the reality of the experience, they stay in the homes of local host families.
A visit with Derby’s young professionals
They also take part in panel discussions with people in their field, tour local sites and make presentations about their country to local groups, which they did for the local Rotary members.
Their visits are funded by the U.S. government and the intent is not to be a tourist-oriented trip, but one that builds a peaceful future between this country and countries that at one time were adversaries, as they were part of the former U.S.S.R. In that regard, they are exposed to America’s rule of law and system of government.
The theme was “Emerging Leadership: Youth-Led Social Change,” and the young professionals were also learning how their American peers led social change in their communities. With that theme, officials say that visits such as this one help develop a network of leaders who understand how American communities tackle current issues.
While Open World can host visitors up to about 40 years of age, because of this topic, the delegates were all young, from ages 22 to 29.
The visit was hosted by the Rotary Club of East Wichita. As part of that club’s connection, it arranged the visit to the meeting, along with a tour of the city’s library and a discussion and learning session there with young local professionals from the LEAD Derby program.
The group also included a facilitator from Armenia who works for the United States, and an interpreter. Three of the five spoke fluent English and the other two used the interpreter.
The facilitator, Hamik Mikayelyan, provided a background on the landlocked country, including some famous Americans with Armenian heritage. They include singer Cher and the celebrity Kardashian family.
Delegates added more information, including the fact that the area is prone to earthquakes and it has a long and rich Christian tradition.
While there has been much violence in the past, it is a peaceful country whose people get along well with their neighbors and features little internal strife.
Numerous local learning experiences
Another delegate, Samvel Grigoryan, said before coming here, he did some Internet research on the area, but even after that he too was taken back by how flat and spread out Kansas was. He also was struck by the number of religious buildings the area has.
“I thought we had a lot of churches in Armenia, but you have even more,” he said.
Another surprise for him was the importance of the aircraft industry here. He enjoyed the tours, especially seeing the salt mines in Hutchinson. They also visited the Kansas Leadership Center, KMUW-FM, Friends University and talked with the Wichita mayor, among many other appointments.
Fred Heismeyer of the east Wichita club and who hosted Grigoryan said it was a whirlwind time for the hosts and delegates.
“We’ve kept them busy,” he said.
He learned a lot about Armenia, too, including the fact that it’s working hard to build a high-tech industry.
Because of his participation in Open World in the past, Heismeyer got to travel to Russia and see a side of it that few visitors would get. It was quite a valuable and worthwhile experience, he said.
For the delegates, it helps them understand that “Americans aren’t that bad and we’re not the ‘ugly American,’” so both sides benefit, he said.
“It builds bridges,” he said.