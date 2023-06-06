The Wichita State University Center for Economic Development and Business Research recently released an updated employment forecast for both the state and Wichita metropolitan area.
For Wichita, the forecast showed rosy projections for employment and a decrease in unemployment in the coming years.
Production sector jobs are projected to see the largest increase, with employment growth of 2.2% forecast in 2023 and 1.6% in 2024. The CEDBR’s research shows that is driven by a rebound in aerospace and continued manufacturing expansions in the area. Trade sector jobs are also expected to grow – with employment/wage increases also leading to consumption that will impact the retail side of the trade sector.
Service sector employment, which makes up Wichita’s most significant share, is also on the upward trend. The largest growth is expected in the leisure and hospitality sector, which is expected to increase .7% in 2023 and 1.5% in 2024.
“The Wichita labor market is showing promising signs of growth, with increasing employment rates and a decline in unemployment,” said Jeremy Hill, the Director of CEDBR. “The manufacturing sector is leading the way as firms continue to invest in keeping up with growing demand. We expect continued growth in the coming years, which is great news for the Wichita economy.”
The unemployment rate in the Wichita area is expected to drop to 3.2% in 2023 and 2.6% in 2024, following a downward trend from the 4.6% unemployment rate experienced in 2021.
Decreases mirror a trend in the state, which has seen unemployment go down from 6.2% in 2020 to 2.9% in 2022, with that expected to fall to 2.6% in Kansas in 2023.
While Wichita’s employment forecast shows larger growth, the state is projected to have an overall employment growth rate of .6% in 2023 and .8% in 2024.
“Based on our projections for the next few years, we are seeing steady growth across most industries in Kansas. The durable goods sector is expected to continue its strong performance, while the services sector also shows promising gains,” Hill said. “While some industries may experience slight declines, overall, we expect to see a positive trend in employment across the state.”