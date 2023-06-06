Employment Forecast

Employment growth in the Wichita area is projected to increase a full percent over the next two years, according to the Wichita State University Center for Economic Development and Business Research.

 COURTESY/CEDBR

The Wichita State University Center for Economic Development and Business Research recently released an updated employment forecast for both the state and Wichita metropolitan area.

For Wichita, the forecast showed rosy projections for employment and a decrease in unemployment in the coming years.

