Valley Center approved a land sale recently that could facilitate the creation of 3D-printed homes in the community, according to the Ark Valley News.
At a recent meeting, the Valley Center City Council approved the sale of 20 acres of land to CC3D LLC, a development company looking to build 3D-printed duplexes and carriage homes. It would be the first such development in Kansas.
The homes would be made of concrete, printed by a large machine, designed to be rental properties for residents with moderate incomes.