Derby native Tanner Anderson was recently announced as the latest addition to the Missouri Western State University athletics staff as assistant strength coach and equipment coordinator.
Anderson becomes the program’s first full-time assistant strength coach after serving in a similar capacity as a graduate assistant. He will also oversee the equipment staff.
Promoted from within, Anderson has been Missouri Western’s graduate assistant strength and conditioning coach since January 2019 and served two brief stints as interim head strength and conditioning coach in April 2019 and June-July of 2020. Anderson completed his Master of Applied Science degree in Sport and Fitness Management at MWSU in December 2020.