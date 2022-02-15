The History Channel show “American Pickers” is returning to Kansas in April 2022 – and looking for individuals with unique collections to highlight.
The documentary series explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.
Individuals (and friends of individuals) with a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the pickers can spend a day looking through are encouraged to send their names, phone number, location and description of the collection – with photos – to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 646-493-2184.