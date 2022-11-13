As construction of an expansion for Aircraft and Commercial Enterprises (owned by by Aero-Plains LLC) nears completion, a shift in the current business climate led the company to request a change to its agreement with the city.
In a report to city staff, owner Mike Helmer indicated the current economic climate was not conducive to the company’s intended expansion. With that in mind, the company requested a previous sales agreement be amended to allow leasing of its new building. The Derby Community Development Advisory Board recommended the change for approval on Nov. 9.
Land in the West End Business Park was purchased by Aircraft and Commercial Enterprises (ACE) for the planned expansion in 2019. The sales agreement entered with the city required ace to construct a 7,500 square foot building on the lot purchase, while also calling for the buyer to operate – not lease – an industrial/commercial business on the property for a minimum of five years.
The agreement also included a provision should ACE fail to comply, calling for payments of $1,064.65 each month of the five-year period in which ACE did not meet the terms of the agreement.
Construction of the ACE facility expansion began in February 2022 and will soon be complete, triggering the recent request.
Development Manager Marcia Hartman indicated other terms and provisions of the initial sales agreement will not change.
“The only thing that’s changing in the agreement is that we would allow them to lease the agreement without that [penalty] payment each month,” Hartman said.
Additionally, the amendment will shift property tax payment requirements to the tenant of the building. It will also require city approval of any proposed tenant and compliance with any city zoning or other regulations.
Questioned about further input, Hartman noted the amended agreement would not come back to the CDAB after the city takes action. While asked if there has been any indication of a potential tenant, Hartman noted ownership did not say.
Following the recommendation of approval for the amendment agreement from the advisory board, the item will now go before the Derby City Council for final action.