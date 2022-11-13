Aero-Plains Lease

Derby company Aircraft and Commercial Enterprises is seeking the ability to lease its soon-to-be-completed expansion (shown) due to changes in the current business climate.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

As construction of an expansion for Aircraft and Commercial Enterprises (owned by by Aero-Plains LLC) nears completion, a shift in the current business climate led the company to request a change to its agreement with the city. 

In a report to city staff, owner Mike Helmer indicated the current economic climate was not conducive to the company’s intended expansion. With that in mind, the company requested a previous sales agreement be amended to allow leasing of its new building. The Derby Community Development Advisory Board recommended the change for approval on Nov. 9.

