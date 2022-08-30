A contentious zone change request for a new housing development, originally presented to the Derby Planning Commission in July, came before the City Council at its Aug. 23 meeting in a slightly amended format.
The request was in connection to the Sterling East development – located at the southwest corner of 79th Street South and Greenwich Road – which is seeking to shift from an R-1A “urban density residential district” to an R-2 “two-family residential district.” The original request led to a recommendation of disapproval being forward to the council.
Following the action stemming from the planning commission meeting, the developer changed the rezoning request from 72.8 acres of the development property to 15.25 acres – to include only the area where multi-family housing units (part of what’s allowed in an R-2 zone) would be developed. Current plans for Sterling East include development of 43 multi-family units, 60 single family units and roughly 100 “attainable” homes targeted toward first-time buyers.
Derby City Council members voted to return the zone change request to the planning commission in light of the changes made, though neighboring property owners were on hand once again to voice their concerns during a public forum.
When discussing the request, staff recapped the issues brought up at the planning commission meeting. Those ranged from the development not fitting with the character of the neighborhood to future annexation (which was done with Sterling East) to drainage and environmental issues. Many of those citizens, who live just outside the city limits, returned to once again speak out about the rezoning – with traffic again being a major sticking point given the perceived impact on the rural nature of the surrounding residences.
“All that, to me, is going to kind of be taken away when you get all the extra traffic out there,” said neighboring resident Steve Hutchinson.
“The traffic on Greenwich, especially early in the mornings with people going to work, is horrendous,” added Jack Marinelli.
City Planner Scott Knebel noted those issues have not been fully addressed yet as a traffic study is typically submitted with the final plat of a development, which is still to come for Sterling East.
Knebel also noted that the fit with character of the neighborhood and traffic impact were items discussed by the planning commission leading to the recommendation for disapproval. Similarly, Wayne Petrik questioned the location of the development – seeing it as more similar to areas within the city limits rather than the surrounding properties.
“That doesn’t seem real consistent,” Petrik said. “At that point, I would respectfully submit that this whole project needs to be rethought.”
Along with the development itself, the notification process was called into question. Neighboring property owner Robby Cornejo called it “disheartening,” noting that he was not informed of the initial zone change request.
Council President Nick Engle stated an interest in potentially looking at changing that notification process, which goes out to 1,000 feet in the county – not an expansive range on 40-acre tracts. While City Manager Kiel Mangus questioned where the city might stop, he said staff and the council could work on the process.
Notification issues were also brought up in regards to a protest petition submitted on the zone change request, which failed to get the necessary percentage of signatures from property ownership within the stipulated range by .1%.
Engle also questioned if the council was “kicking the can” in sending the item back to the planning commission. Part of that return, which Knebel noted developers are on board with, would push for adoption of findings of fact no matter the recommendation forwarded to the council. The council voted 7-0 for the amended zone change request to go back to the commission for further consideration.
“Growth is tough, and this is the tough part being up here is that growth is going to happen and Derby can’t really grow very many places. We’re kind of limited by the river and the train tracks on the west side [and] limited by the base on the north. When we look at the maps, everything’s going to grow east,” said council member Chris Unkel. “You’re never going to be able to please everybody, but I like the idea of discussion and where can we go if we know the city’s going to grow.”