A contentious zone change request for a new housing development, originally presented to the Derby Planning Commission in July, came before the City Council at its Aug. 23 meeting in a slightly amended format.

The request was in connection to the Sterling East development – located at the southwest corner of 79th Street South and Greenwich Road – which is seeking to shift from an R-1A “urban density residential district” to an R-2 “two-family residential district.” The original request led to a recommendation of disapproval being forward to the council.

0
0
0
0
0