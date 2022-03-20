While an exception for a new monument sign at Derby City Hall was previously approved by the Board of Zoning Appeals, the item was brought back before the board due to a slight change.
The exception previously granted was for a 13-foot-long sign (3 feet longer than allowed standards), but the final sign was fabricated at 13’ 5” in length. For the sake of transparency, city staff brought the item back before the board.
Board members questioned if a not-to-exceed limit could be included for such items in the future and City Planner Scott Knebel noted that potential change is currently being reviewed.
Hearing no opposition and following staff’s recommendation, the board unanimously adopted a resolution to grant the amended exception.