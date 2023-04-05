Alternative Pest Management was founded at the beginning of the new millennium, due to the public outcry for a pest control company to offer services not totally dependent on toxic chemical use. It has now become where our competitors are hitting the afterburners to try and provide these types of services, now called Green to the market.
Alternative’s main concern is for public health & the environment, utilizing low impact and natural applications with the use of exclusion methods, vacuum removal, ant and roach gels and heat treatments.
Services for Residential, Commercial and Industrial are provided. They include general pests, roaches, rodents, bed bug treatments, termite, brown recluse, black widow, wildlife management and health related safety services.
BASH Bird Airstrike Hazard programs have been provided in the past or when situations arise for local aircraft manufacturers and flightlines.
Alternative Pest Management was locally founded in Derby Kansas in 1999. The owner is a Derby Resident with local interests in helping local charities, various school events and proud supporter of Derby athletics which include calendars or player sponsorship, and senior class activities.
Alternative Pest Management is a member of the Derby Chamber of Commerce, Better Business Bureau, National Pest Control Association, and a Federal Certified 8A SBA Minority Owned Business. Alternative was voted Best of Derby in 2021. Past awards include Minority Business in Kansas for 2011 & 2014.
Alternative was nominated by MBDA with Hallmark Cards and Kansas City Power and Light for Minority Business Company of the year in 2008 and came in runner up to Hallmark Cards that was held at Arrowhead Stadium in the Kansas City Chiefs banquet hall.
