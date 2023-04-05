Alternative Pest logo

Alternative Pest Management was founded at the beginning of the new millennium, due to the public outcry for a pest control company to offer services not totally dependent on toxic chemical use. It has now become where our competitors are hitting the afterburners to try and provide these types of services, now called Green to the market.

John and Brenda Long

Alternative’s main concern is for public health & the environment, utilizing low impact and natural applications with the use of exclusion methods, vacuum removal, ant and roach gels and heat treatments.

