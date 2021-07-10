WICHITA (AP) – Allegiant Airlines is adding a new nonstop route from Wichita to Florida.
The airline recently announced that flights from Eisenhower National Airport to St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport will begin on Nov. 19, operating twice weekly. The company is offering introductory one-way fares for as low as $49.
"This is such exciting news, especially now that people are traveling again," said Valerie Wise, air service and marketing manager with Wichita Eisenhower National Airport.
This will be Allegiant's sixth destination from Wichita, including Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Orlando, Phoenix and Destin, Fla.