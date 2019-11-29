Derby High School Students could see a handful of new career and technical education (CTE) courses implemented in 2020.
Holly Putnam-Jackson, assistant superintendent of curriculum, presented proposals for six new courses at the Derby Board of Education’s Nov. 25 meeting: aerostructures, business communication, carpentry, community based instruction, introduction to health careers, and work place experience.
“We are looking to offer our students opportunities to go out and experience work during their junior or senior years, based upon their credit standing,” Putnam-Jackson said. “And to see what their particular interests in school look like in the real world with the support and under the supervision of a teacher.”
The courses would be added to existing CTE pathways like aviation production and health science, which prepare students for careers in construction, engineering and more.
Courses in aerostructures, workplace experience and community based instruction are proposed for January 2020, while the rest of the courses are proposed for the 2020-2021 school year.
Board member Matt Hoag asked to which CTE pathways the workplace experience course would apply.
“It applies to any of the pathways that we currently offer CTE courses for,” Putnam-Jackson said. “Some pathways already have some light work experiences built into them, so this would expand it beyond an exploratory visit or two.”
Board members seemed mostly in support of the course proposals.
“I’m excited about these,” Board President Tina Prunier said. “I think any time we can go out and expand our CTE and offerings, and we can also include our special services kiddos in there, it’s exciting to me.”
The board will vote whether to accept the new course proposals at its Dec. 9 meeting.
|Course name
|CTE pathway(s)
|Aerostructures 1
|Aviation production
|Business communication
|Business, finance and marketing
|Carpentry 1
|Construction
|Community based instruction
|Multiple pathways
|Introduction to health careers
|Health science
|Workplace experience
|Multiple pathways