Summertime is typically a time for kids. It’s a time for water wars, popsicles, and visits to your local library. The Derby Public Library is filled with preschool readers, teen moviemakers, and children’s musicians, but the library isn’t just for youth.
We’re proud to offer a revitalized summer reading season for adults 18 and over, complete with a reading challenge, do-it-yourself (DIY) classes, a trivia night, movie screenings, and yoga classes.
The Adult Summer Reading Challenge begins on Tuesday, May 31. Adults are tasked with reading six books of 100 pages or more in length by Sunday, July 31. Adults may pick up a paper reading log or they can complete an online log via our website.
Those who complete the six-book challenge will win a prize of their choice with options including journals, water bottles, travel mugs, socks, and shirts. Finishers will also earn a book sale voucher for three free items from the library book sale. That’s not all! Finishers will also be entered into our grand prize drawing for a 50-inch 4K Smart TV and $100 gift cards to Pinot’s Palette, Watermark Books, Regal Cinema, and The Coop.
Derby DIY is a skill-based event series for curious patrons. June’s Pasta Party will let patrons create handmade pasta. July’s Herb Garden Upcycle will have patrons planting herb gardens using unique materials. August’s Minty Vibes will offer instruction to prepare skin care products using mint as the primary ingredient.
The library has been offering free yoga classes since 2018, and this summer season’s yoga classes include a power-themed Flexibility Flow, a restorative Island Flow, and an outdoor yoga class called Sunshine Yoga.
Pirate fans will enjoy The Library Lounge with our three-part Pirates of the Caribbean series. The library will screen “The Curse of the Black Pearl,” “Dead Man’s Chest,” and “At World’s End” in July. Refreshments and crafts will be provided, and adults are encouraged to bring their own craft projects. Viewers who attend all three films will be entered to win a pirate-themed grand prize.
Oceans Trivia Night is perfect for trivia buffs and will include different categories themed around the water, and adults may register a 2-4 person team.
Summertime may be a time for kids to relax, but it’s also a time for adults to enjoy themselves too. The library hopes to be a resource for adults in search of free, accessible, and exciting summer opportunities.
For more information, check out our event calendar at derbylibrary.com or pick up a monthly Adult Programming Brochure at your next library visit.
Paid Advertisement