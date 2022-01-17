With two patrol vehicles set to exceed 100,000 miles in 2022, the Derby Police Department requested the purchase of two new Ford Interceptors, which was approved by the city council at its Jan. 11 meeting.
Based on the bids received and the current hybrids in use by Derby PD since August 2021, Chief Robert Lee suggested the department purchase two additional hybrids in 2022. The difference in cost between the gas engine and hybrid models was $3,000 per car, but through use of the current hybrids Lee projected the cost savings to be roughly $15,000 per car over a five-year lifespan.
The city approved the lowest responsible bid of $108,854 from Rusty Eck Ford for two hybrid Interceptors. While the cost is $654 over budget, Lee said that could be covered by the department’s equipment fund.