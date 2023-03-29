Looking for something to munch on? The Derby Chamber of Commerce has you covered on April 20, as it will host the annual Taste of Derby event featuring numerous stops at restaurants around town.
Following the pattern of the past two years, guests taking part in the Taste of Derby will be able to purchase a lanyard ($10 each) and stop in at participating locations to get samples of their featured offerings. Chamber Director of Marketing and Community Engagement Lindsi Berry confirmed that the mobile format is here to stay.
“The restaurants love it. We’ve heard nothing but positive things,” Berry said. “We have returning people wanting to do it every year, bring their families out. It’s just fun for people to get out and kind of see new places.”
Along with the food samplings offered, Taste of Derby will once again feature a trivia contest and a raffle drawing, which boasts a prize package including $300 worth of gift cards/certificates from Derby businesses. Raffle tickets are $10 for one and $20 for three, with Berry noting it is not necessary for entrants to attend Taste of Derby.
Currently, there are 21 participating stops for this year’s Taste of Derby (still subject to change), with First Man Brewery, Hibachi Boy, Rise and Shine Donuts, The Kitchen at Hubbard Arts Center, The Sandbox and Las Vaquitas joining this year’s roster.
“There’s quite a few new stops that we didn’t have last year,” Berry said.
Interested guests are encourage not to wait on purchasing a lanyard, as the chamber sold out of its allotment of 400 last year. Berry noted if any lanyards are left they will be sold at the Welcome Center the day of the event. She also said the Welcome Center will have featured stops again this year, while the chamber will be handing out water bottles to guests there (after hearing requests for more drinks).
Popular as the event has become, Berry expects another strong turnout for Taste of Derby this year as it helps get guests out of their comfort zones.
“I think the main purpose of this is for people to get a taste of the community that they live in. There’s a lot of people we’ve heard that they’ve never been to certain restaurants because they’ve just not gotten around to it,” Berry said. “People get in a rut of certain restaurants they go to and they never kind of branch out. This allows people to go to places they may not have known about or had time to get to, and it allows businesses on the other hand to showcase maybe new menu items that they’ve never tried before, holiday specialities or just even their normal staples that people love.”
Lanyards will be available for pick up April 17-20. To purchase one or for more event information, visit business.derbychamber.com.