The recent rise in home mortgage interest rates leaves uncertainty in the minds of many home buyers. Many are asking the question – What should I do now?
Carson Bank in Derby, Mulvane and Wichita hopes they can offer home buyers helpful insight that can create a bit of calmness during the interest rate confusion.
Carson’s Mortgage Lending Department Manager and longtime Derby resident Keith Kerr answered some questions on home mortgages in an effort to help potential home buyers make decisions when it comes to deciding on a home mortgage.
One of the options that home buyers may consider right now is an Adjustable Rate Mortgage or ARM. Kerr will take the time to understand each customer’s personal situation to see if an ARM is something that could be of benefit to them.
What is an Adjustable Rate Mortgage?
Kerr: It is a home loan that has a specific rate for a fixed period. After that period the rate can adjust every year for the remainder of the term of the loan. For example, with a five-year adjustable loan on a 30-year amortization, the first five years is a fixed rate and then it can adjust every year based on the current market at the time.
What are the advantages of an ARM?
Kerr: Typically, they start with a lower interest rate than the fixed-rate mortgage. That could mean an ARM is a great option if your goal is to get the lowest possible mortgage rate starting out. It can save you a significant amount of interest early on. In a market like we have seen recently, where there have been several jumps in the interest rate and that is a concern to you, an ARM may be the better choice.
What kind of home buyer might consider an ARM?
Kerr: If you think you will only be in your home for five, six or maybe seven years and then move up or make a change to another home, an ARM is well worth considering because of the lower than normal early period interest rate. If you are buying a home and know you’ll likely be in it for a longer period, maybe 20 or 30 years, a conventional fixed rate loan may offer more security.
What happens if the interest rate goes up?
Kerr: An ARM can increase in rate, but there is a cap in the amount it can increase. If the rate increase becomes uncomfortable or excessive to your liking, you can refinance and move to a fixed rate any time you want to.
Can I get an ARM online?
Kerr: Much of the process of applying, communication and even signing documents can be done electronically through Carson Bank, if that is what you prefer. You can call or email us if you have any questions and you’ll get a quick response back. For more on applying and processing your loan online contact me any time at Keith.Kerr@carsonbank.com.
It is possible you could actually be paying fees and even higher rates with some other online-only mortgage providers. Rest assured that is not the case with Carson Bank.
Is there a difference in getting an ARM with Carson Bank?
Kerr: As far as what we will do for you before, during and after the process, we think there is.
We believe in the personal touch. That means we aren’t going to try to force one type of loan or another on you. We will listen to your goals, situation and individual circumstances and then provide the options for you to make the decision in the end. We will help you with things throughout the loan process, make sure you have what you need and answer any questions so you are completely comfortable along the way. And if you need assistance with your loan in a year, two or more – we will always be here.
