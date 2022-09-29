Carson Bank - Keith Kerr

Keith Kerr, Mortgage Lending Department Manager
Carson Bank logo

The recent rise in home mortgage interest rates leaves uncertainty in the minds of many home buyers. Many are asking the question – What should I do now?

Carson Bank in Derby, Mulvane and Wichita hopes they can offer home buyers helpful insight that can create a bit of calmness during the interest rate confusion.

Carson Bank - Khristina Myers

Khristina Myers, Consumer Mortgage Loan Processor
0
0
0
0
0