Ryne & Kevin Payne

Ryne Payne and Kevin Payne

TenderCare Lawn and Landscape founder Kevin Payne says, “What can be the best long term option of business sustainability and a natural progression, is when a family member can take it over.”

Payne, who started the business 41 years ago, doesn’t have any plans to go anywhere himself in the immediate future. But he is thinking about when the day comes and he is ready to slow down.

Kevin and Ryne Payne
TenderCare logo
