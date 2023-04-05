TenderCare Lawn and Landscape founder Kevin Payne says, “What can be the best long term option of business sustainability and a natural progression, is when a family member can take it over.”
Payne, who started the business 41 years ago, doesn’t have any plans to go anywhere himself in the immediate future. But he is thinking about when the day comes and he is ready to slow down.
With that thought comes the idea of his son, 31 year-old Ryne Payne, someday taking over and becoming the face of TenderCare Lawn & Landscape. Ryne, a DHS graduate like his parents, has worked in the business for several years and is currently the irrigation manager for the company.
There is no doubt that Ryne’s passion is irrigation, a part of the business that TenderCare plans to expand on in the future.
“Irrigation and what has to go into it, that coordinates with landscaping, is my first passion,” Ryne said.
Ryne says the company goal is to increase lawn irrigation installations this year and to make that happen by providing quality products, installation and service.
“We have gained the trust of a lot of customers over the years because of quality and taking care of them with a friendly caring attitude,” Ryne says.
Technology along the use of phone apps to manage a home lawn irrigation system is the future and becoming more important every day.
“With the number of people using their phones to do everything today, it is extremely easy to manage a home irrigation system as well,” Ryne said.
TenderCare will take the time to set up things for the customer and walk each one through how to use it, making sure they understand it. Ryne says those that prefer to use manual or time-keeping systems can trust that TenderCare will give them the time they need as well to learn to operate those systems.
Kevin says his son, who has received credentials as a Master Irrigation Specialist, is really good at his trade and has had a lot of education and experience. “I am 100 percent comfortable with him going out on jobs,” he said.
Kevin says you can be really good at a trade and not know anything about a business. Right now, Ryne is learning things about employees at different levels and the many elements of business operation, pricing, expenses, taxes and more. Plus, he has contributed some ideas that Kevin says have already been implemented.
Kevin believes that when the day comes that he decides to turn everything over to Ryne, there is no question the company will be in good hands.
“One of the proudest moments of a lifetime would be to see your child take over a business you started and he experiences the success of it growing and prospering even more than I did,” Kevin said.