A Better Solution

Gus Torres and his wife, Amy, recently moved their A Better Solution in Home Care business into the former WinGate building near Wichita's Riverside district.

 COURTESY

Continuing to move onward and upwards, A Better Solution in Home Care has officially relocated to a bigger building in Wichita as the business – previously located in Derby – continues to expand.

“When Amy and I started off, we started our business in our daughter’s bedroom, believe it or not. Then we got a little spot in Derby … on the corner of Baltimore,” said owner and Derby resident Gus Torres. “From there, we went to Wichita and our business just blew up. This is just part of our business growing.”

