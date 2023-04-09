Continuing to move onward and upwards, A Better Solution in Home Care has officially relocated to a bigger building in Wichita as the business – previously located in Derby – continues to expand.
“When Amy and I started off, we started our business in our daughter’s bedroom, believe it or not. Then we got a little spot in Derby … on the corner of Baltimore,” said owner and Derby resident Gus Torres. “From there, we went to Wichita and our business just blew up. This is just part of our business growing.”
Moving into the WinGate building (807 N. Waco, just off the Little Arkansas River), the Torres’ will also get into some management. While A Better Solution will take over the main suite of the building, there are also 10 other tenants with office space at the location – ranging from immigration attorneys to acupuncturists to piano teachers.
Torres noted he got his start in commercial maintenance when he moved to Derby originally, so he looks forward to taking care of the building and its tenants.
While the architecture and river view (for 70% of the offices) were selling points, Torres also noted the new location allows A Better Solution to grow and absorb more space as needed in the 19,000 square foot building. That will allow the business to keep meeting the increasing home health care needs in Wichita and the surrounding area and potentially give A Better Solution a permanent home.
“I got really lucky with the building. The gentleman who had it, he was getting into his 80s and it was time for them to sell it. It had never been on the market before,” Torres said. “I may never have to move again.”
For more on A Better Solution in Home Care and further service advancement news, visit abshomecarewichita.com.