Smith Family Mortuaries is celebrating their 50th year in business this year.
It seems like a business that has served a community for 50 years could be considered a landmark in that community. And to be in business for that length of time requires a passion. A passion that starts on day one and continues every year through that 50 year mark…and beyond.
Bill Smith discovered a passion for the funeral business while working for a local funeral home in high school. He carried that passion on through his college years and in 1972 opened Derby’s first modern mortuary at 302 N. Georgie Street.
Over the years Bill and Reba Smith’s passion grew into a desire to help others with their services in communities outside of Derby. And it wasn’t long before the expansion began and by 2015 Smiths owned and operated 6 other mortuaries in the area. Included in the expansions, was a new larger and modern Derby mortuary building in 1994, at 1415 North Rock Rd.
In recent years the passion grew, when Bill and Reba’s son Justin, who operates the business today, joined in. Justin carries on with the same integrity, care and desire his parents had over the years.
Bill, Reba and Justin have had a passion for Derby as well. They have given back to the community that has supported them over the years. Their involvement and leadership with a number of community service organizations will prove to impact Derby positively for years to come.
The passion most powerful for the Smith Family is the desire to provide some degree of peace to the families they serve, during a difficult time.
Long-time Derby resident Mary Alumbaugh is one of many who have experienced the Smith family passion to serve. Mary may describe it best.
“They are so professional, loving, caring, compassionate – there aren’t enough adjectives to describe them. They make you feel so at ease,” she said.
She went on to tell of another family that Smith had served, who said the person they were working with at Smith Mortuaries even cried with them about the loss of their loved one.
“You can’t get more caring than that,” Mary said.
Chris Bray, A local pastor has seen a number of funeral service companies at work. And at the end of the day, he feels that Justin Smith and his staff just care more. Chris says he has seen them go beyond the basics.
“I’ve seen him (Justin) step in, especially for young families, if it’s a child or something - he’s done things that probably most other people wouldn’t do,” Chris said.
“It’s an attitude of making sure everything is right for the family.”
Fifty years of passion for the families they serve and for the community they live in. The Smith family says thank you to Derby. It’s been their privilege and responsibility to be here when you need them. Legend or not, they hope to continue serving for the next 50 years.