WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Congressman Ron Estes (KS-04) recently announced $7,243,237 in grants for aviation manufacturers through the Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection (AMJP) program. These funds will help Kansas aviation employers retain 463 employees.
The AMJP program was created by legislation introduced by Sen. Moran and Congressman Estes. Its intent is to fund eligible businesses to pay up to half of their compensation costs for certain categories of employees, for up to six months. This is the second round of AMJP program awards announced to Kansas companies, with $103 million previously awarded in September to support 4,284 employees.
Among those receiving funds in the second round of the AMJP is Mulvane’s Buffco Engineering Inc.