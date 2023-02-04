Closing out the month of January, the Kansas Department of Commerce announced $40 million in funding will be made available under the ARPA Building Opportunities for the Disabled and Elderly (ABODE) and State Park Revitalization and Investment in Notable Tourism (SPRINT) grant programs.
The ABODE program will provide $10 million in funding for new construction projects and renovation of affordable multi-dwelling housing units for persons with disabilities and the elderly. The SPRINT program will distribute $30 million for investments in regional tourism assets and state parks.