The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced that USDA is accepting applications starting as of April for $1 billion in grants to help agricultural producers and rural small businesses invest in renewable energy systems and make energy-efficiency improvements.
USDA is making the $1 billion in grants available under the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP), with funding from President Joe Biden’s landmark Inflation Reduction Act, the nation’s largest-ever investment in combatting the climate crisis.